Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Incyte were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.16.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
