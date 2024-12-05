Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $332.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $234.01 and a 1-year high of $334.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

