Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 86.48 ($1.10), with a volume of 14540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.88.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

