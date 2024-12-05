Maven Securities LTD Purchases 1,595 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $502.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $506.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.