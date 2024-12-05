Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 50,000 MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.15% of MBX Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,904,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The trade was a 16.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 15.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of MBX stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Further Reading

