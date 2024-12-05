Maven Securities LTD Takes $358,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 318,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cannae by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.