Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY opened at C$13.87 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$13.38 and a twelve month high of C$20.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of C$37.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

