Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of C$37.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
