Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Merus has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 750.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

