Michael Dippold Sells 25,880 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Dippold sold 25,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $881,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,714.24. This trade represents a 35.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 3.1 %

DRS stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth $16,916,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth $11,093,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 384,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

