Michael Stock Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 705,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,277.43. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $92,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.