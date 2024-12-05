Michelle F. Link Sells 2,208 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

