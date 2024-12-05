MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $394.07 and last traded at $398.47. 20,362,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 18,552,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.00.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 3.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

