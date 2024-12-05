MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $380.30, but opened at $367.85. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $375.66, with a volume of 3,892,744 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 72.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

