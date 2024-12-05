Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys Shares of 1,120 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 706,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 687.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

