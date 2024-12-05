Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $75,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 94.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $79.19 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

