Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

BA opened at $158.22 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

