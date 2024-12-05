Mobileye Global Inc. Announces Changes in Board Leadership

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission significant changes in its board leadership. Effective December 1, 2024, Mr. Patrick P. Gelsinger retired from the company’s board of directors in connection with his resignation as the chief executive officer of Intel Corporation, Mobileye’s controlling shareholder. It was noted that Mr. Gelsinger’s decision to step down from the Board was not impacted by any disagreements with Mobileye Global Inc. on operational matters, policies, or practices.

Moreover, Mr. Frank D. Yeary, a director at Mobileye Global Inc., will be assuming the role of executive chair of Intel on an interim basis following Mr. Gelsinger’s resignation. Due to his new appointment within Intel, Mr. Yeary has communicated his decision to step down from the Audit Committee of Mobileye Global Inc.’s Board effective immediately. As long as Mr. Yeary continues to serve as executive chair of Intel, the company is yet to announce a replacement for him on the Audit Committee.

Mobileye Global Inc. is currently navigating these transitions in board leadership as it continues its operations and endeavors in the industry. The filing did not suggest any immediate replacements or changes within the structure of the company’s board following these developments.

