Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Buys $35,280.00 in Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,460. This trade represents a 8.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Manchester Management Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Manchester Management Co Llc bought 100,000 shares of Modular Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Manchester Management Co Llc bought 166,666 shares of Modular Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $249,999.00.
NASDAQ:MODD remained flat at $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
