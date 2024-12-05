Morgan Stanley Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $31.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 484,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,755. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 571,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 511,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

