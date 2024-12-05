Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) to Issue — Dividend of $2.70

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 2.6969 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance
NYSE IIF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $30.41.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
