Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) to Issue — Dividend of $2.70

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 2.6969 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE IIF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

