Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

