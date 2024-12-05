Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $152,000 in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 878,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 229,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

