Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after purchasing an additional 304,386 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,049,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $58.05 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

