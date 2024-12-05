Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

