Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 400 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $155.98 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

