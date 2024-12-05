Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $109,382,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,318 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.