Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fox Factory by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.