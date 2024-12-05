Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

SSNC stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

