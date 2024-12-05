Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,713,000 after purchasing an additional 61,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.