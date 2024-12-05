MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.3 %

MSM stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

