Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.