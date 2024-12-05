National Bank Financial Comments on BNS Q2 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

BNS opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,438,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,981,000 after purchasing an additional 660,097 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 136,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,455.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,521,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,627,000 after buying an additional 1,462,360 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 509,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,744,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

