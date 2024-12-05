National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NA. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 769,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,297. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.51. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$93.31 and a 12-month high of C$141.15.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

