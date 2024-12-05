Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) is Stadium Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Navient comprises approximately 4.0% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Navient by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 444,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,245. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

