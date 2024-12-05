News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 719132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.
Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 11.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
