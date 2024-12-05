NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.54 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

