Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 646100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NSANY. Bank of America lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Nissan Motor Stock Down 3.3 %
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
