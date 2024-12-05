nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO James Nias Sells 1,506 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CAO James Nias sold 1,506 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $16,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,694 shares in the company, valued at $601,634. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nLIGHT Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.23 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 56.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 626,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in nLIGHT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 309,634 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in nLIGHT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,733,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227,580 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 7.1% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.