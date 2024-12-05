nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $27,300.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,008.68. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

nLIGHT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 290,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 19.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.