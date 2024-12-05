Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
NVO stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $488.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
