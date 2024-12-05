Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
Ntt Docomo Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13.
About Ntt Docomo
NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.
