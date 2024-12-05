Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Nufarm Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

