Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Acquires $347,000.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,500. This represents a -200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $933.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
