Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Acquires $347,000.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,500. This represents a -200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $933.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.