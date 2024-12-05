Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,007,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

