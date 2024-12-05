NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $201.58 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.