NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 576,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 130,743 shares.The stock last traded at $26.84 and had previously closed at $26.63.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $593.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6,635.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,391,454 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 497.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 69,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

