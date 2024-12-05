OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 182,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.