Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.03, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Okta by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

