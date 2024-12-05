Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

OKTA stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. The trade was a 95.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Okta by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

